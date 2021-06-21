Local skateboarders celebrate ‘Go Skate Day’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Skateboarders around Wichita gathered at a local skate park to celebrate ‘Go Skate Day.’ This year’s event, organized by Kerosene Skate Shop and Wackside Co., was held to celebrate skateboarding in the midst of its local community gathering.

“This is for everybody who rides a skateboard,” said Max Logan, owner of Wackside Co. “This is come one, come all if you love it if you’re having fun — we’re here to have fun with you.”

The organizers have held this event before. “This is the third or fourth year I’ve done it here in Wichita, and it’s just gotten better and better every year.” said Logan.

The organizers hope to hold it again. “I’m just hoping that this has a good turnout and that everybody digs what’s going on and that we just keep getting bigger every year.” Logan said.

The event allowed skateboarders to show off their skills and participate in friendly competitions.

“I’m thankful that they’re hosting the event this year, doing a fun little race and some competitions,” said local skateborder Landon Barnhart. “The high ollie competition, the long ollie competition. So, that’s what brought me out here, is having a little competition is definitely nice to have.”

Go skateboarding day was created by the International Association of Skateboard Companies (IASC) to help make skateboarding more accessible.

“This is a day for them to feel appreciated.” said Christopher Trinary, the other organizer for the event.