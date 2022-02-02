KANSAS (KSNW) – Another round of snow is in the works for most of Kansas on Thursday, but many people are still shoveling from the first round.

One of the challenges snow crews face is that snow continues to fall and the wind factor.

“Most of the places because of the wind, you have to go through and clear them out and then leave them as they are even though they’re not completely clean. And then depending on what the day brings, you will eventually have to come back, touch up some spots, if not the whole place again,” said Justin Page, with Premier Landscape, Construction, and Maintenance.

Page started plowing parking lots at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. His goal is to get at least 15 parking lots done.

After a short nap tonight, he plans to get out early again.

Also working in the snow is a 17-year-old high schooler from Clearwater. He spent the day volunteering to clean up other people’s driveways. He is taking a part of the 50 yards challenge. He said he has already shoveled and mowed 19 yards, and Thursday, he is planning on helping out 20 elderly people.

“Their reactions are priceless when when when I go up to their door and take a picture with them for my challenge. They got a smile on their face, and they say thank you very much. They love the support that I’m giving the community, and they couldn’t thank anybody more,” said Austin Layton, the high school student from Clearwater.

Layton said there are 70 more kids in Kansas who are participating in the 50 years challenge.