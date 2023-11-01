WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police and school officials are investigating after students at Stucky Middle School and Maize South High School brought edibles to school.

At Maize South High School, a USD 266 spokesperson told KSN that a student had to receive medical attention after taking an edible.

The Wichita Police Department said at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Maize South for an overdose call. The student was transported to the hospital.

Elsewhere at Stucky Middle School in Wichita, a USD 259 spokesperson told KSN Wednesday that three students were sent home after feeling ill from taking edibles.

Police are investigating the situation at Maize South. USD 259 said the students at Stucky Middle School will face consequences.