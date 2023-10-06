WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, the Kansas School Superintendents Association named the three finalists for 2024 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. Two are in northeast Kansas. One is from the Wichita metro area.

In June, 16 superintendents were nominated by their peers. These are the three left in the running:

Don Potter heads up Circle USD 375, which serves the communities of northeast Wichita, Bel Aire, Benton, Towanda, and El Dorado. He has been superintendent there since July 2017.

Michelle Hubbard leads Shawnee Mission USD 512. She became superintendent in July 2021.

Kellen Adams is in his first year serving as the superintendent of Leavenworth USD 453.

Over the next two weeks, a committee of former Kansas Superintendents of the Year will interview each of the finalists. The 2024 Kansas Superintendent of the year will be announced on October 24, on the USA-Kansas Facebook page.