WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local teacher was awarded for her positive impact on students Tuesday afternoon.

Burrell surprised Powell with the Connected ‘Cats Spirit of K-State Award (KSN Photo)

LaShay Powell, also known as Ms. Pow Pow, is a social studies and law teacher at Northeast Magnet. On Tuesday, she was surprised by her former student Christopher Burrell, who is now a student at Kansas State University, with the Connected ‘Cats Spirit of K-State Award.

The award is given to recognize teachers who have made a positive impact on their students and have encouraged them to thrive and grow.

“Students love her, and she makes an impact!” said Susan Arensman with Wichita Public Schools.

Students love Ms. Powell so much that they recently gifted her a custom Steelers jersey, which went viral on social media.

Powell also received a $1,000 scholarship to present to a student of her choice who will be attending Kansas State University in the fall of 2023.