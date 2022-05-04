WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two local teachers were surprised by Walmart for teacher appreciation week on Tuesday.

Alex Bateman and Sarah Bumsted are both second-grade teachers at Benton Elementary School.

Walmart gifted them both with a $500 gift card and a free Walmart+ membership for the next year.

Bateman and Bumsted were chosen “for the difference they are making in the lives of their students.”

“We are obviously speechless right now,” Bateman said. “But I mean, honestly, it’s nice to be recognized. We both just recently graduated with our masters while working full time with our own families and being responsible for our families in the classroom and being responsible for getting homework done and it’s just nice to be recognized once in a while for the late nights, hard work.”

Bateman and Bumsted plan on spending their gift cards on various classroom supplies.