WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s that time of year when families are scrambling to get their kids ready for school. For many households, being able to afford it all is a major concern.

School supplies and everything else is costing more, putting a financial squeeze on some, and families are turning to thrift stores to get clothes and supplies for the upcoming school year.

“All of us here are moms, so the importance of clothing, household items, books, any kind of school supplies and any kind of sales that we can provide the community around us is what we’re here for.” AbleLight Thrift Shop manager Sagen Parks said.

People across the country are feeling the effects of inflation, and at this time of year, as school is about to begin, thrift stores have been a top option for consumers.

“I think the trend is going up for thrift store shopping, and the easiest thing to say is the economy. The trend is up, we’re busy every single day. We’re busier and busier, and I’m really excited and happy about that.” Oaklawn Clothing N’ Stuff manager Kathryn Lee said.

Both Park and Lee say they have seen an uptick in customers since the pandemic – especially from the younger generation, and with prices being higher, that trend has continued.