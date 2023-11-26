WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Local towing companies are staying busy Sunday due to road conditions caused by the weekend’s snowfall.

Loren Raple has been working for Bud Roat Towing for 14 years. He says it’s been call after call this weekend.

“Go to where they tell us next and pick that car up and drop it where it needs to be,” said Raple.

Rapple said he did six calls by 4 p.m. on Sunday. One of them took a couple of hours.

“I was up, north of El Dorado on 135 gettin’ one out of a ditch,” said Raple.

Read “Tips for driving in inclement weather, if you have to” for tips on driving in inclement weather.