WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Protests have been taking place around the world to call attention to the situation in Ukraine, including a peaceful one right here in Wichita.

On Saturday, a small group of people gathered at Naftzger Park.

Signs were made and chants were said to show support for Ukraine.

Two of the people involved are high school exchange students, currently living in Wichita, from Ukraine.



They believe the U.S. can help the situation in Ukraine, as their families back home struggle with the invasion from Russia.

“My heart is truly broken for everybody back in Ukraine. My family, my friends and just people who have to leave there and have to fight for their houses to fight for what belongs to us,” said Uliana, an exchange student.

“And also we want to share to entire world how like it’s hard right now to Ukrainian people and we want to show like the entire world support us,” said Radion Lukianets, another exchange student.

Both students are in contact with their families who are safe.

Uliana said there is a lot of hope that Ukrainian citizens and the military can keep Russia from taking over.