WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sunday, Sept. 18, Festive ICT is hosting its monthly Shop & Grub at Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At Shop & Grub, a variety of vendors sell items such as accessories, art, home goods, jewelry, vintage clothing, wine and more. While you shop, enjoy music from DJ Magnum and Macrobiotics. Adults 21 and up can even grab an alcoholic beverage provided by Wave ICT.

Admission to the event is free.

If you are a vendor and would like to participate in Shop & Grub, click here.