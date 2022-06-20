WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Heartland Animal Hospital, 4100 N Woodlawn St, created a blessing box for pets.

“The number of families making difficult choices to surrender their pet to shelters and rescue groups is ever increasing. When it comes down to feeding and providing for your family in times of need, we know that your pets factor into your decisions as well. They are part of the family,” said the Heartland Animal Hospital in a Facebook post on Monday. “And when family is in need, a simple donation or gesture can provide relief in so many ways.”

Heartland Animal Hospital says that as a part of their community, they have to do what they can to keep pets with their families and keep families open to adopting pets in need of a home.

If you have pet any pet items that you no longer use or need, the Heartland Animal Hospital asks that you please consider dropping them off in the blessing box they are calling “Magnum’s Pantry.” In turn, if you are in need of pet supplies, they say you can feel free to take what you need from inside the box.

The Heartland Animal Hospital has the following housekeeping requests when it comes to donating to Magnum’s Pantry:

No open cans

Tape or seal all open bags of dry food/treats

No prescription medications

No expired products

The Heartland Animal Hospital notes that all items in the box are donation only, so please use it at your own discretion and be sure to check labels and expirations.