Local woman organizes event for the homeless on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In downtown Wichita, the rain didn’t stop the community from coming together to help the homeless on Memorial Day Monday.

Event organizer Jennifer Peck said many of the resources usually accessible to the homeless community are unavailable on holidays.

“I got a call that said one of the organizations backed out last minute and I threw what I could together,” said Peck.

When Peck found out many homeless people could go hungry this Memorial Day she decided to step up. “Most of everything that we provided today came out of my own pocket,” continued Peck.

She also received many donations from the community. “It kind of blew up bigger than I thought it was gonna be,” added Peck.

Volunteers like Anna Kliewer handed out food, clothes, hygiene supplies and more. “There’s all different kinds of things that you can do. Like you can go help feed them, like just make bags and give them to someone,” said Kliewer.

Kliewer began helping the homeless this past winter when she and her mom collected 100 pounds of food and donated it. “It’s very important, they don’t have all the things that other people have. It’s very important to help them,” continued Kliewer.

Peck agreed with Kliewer. “It’s a passion of mine. I used to be where they are and I’m now able to help the people that I once was, you know. It just, it means a lot to me,” concluded Peck.

Peck said she is collecting donations to help the homeless across Wichita. For more information, click here.