WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several runners laced up their sneakers Saturday morning for local non-profit Equity Initiative.

The Run Your Ice Off 5k began at 8 a.m. at the Hyatt. Runners ran along the Riverwalk Bike Path untimed. Participants also received free coffee from Mokas Cafe, water, donuts, custom event T-shirts, and a finisher’s certificate after the 5k.

Equity Initiative is an after-school program for middle and higher-age youth in Sedgwick County and Sumner County. Their goal is to provide marginalized communities with resources and guidance for a successful future.

“Being a non-profit and trying to raise money and then having people believe and come out in the winter and it’s cold, early in the morning to support us, it really does mean a lot, more than you know,” said Shaqiyla Banks, Founder of Equity Initiative.

There were 28 runners that participated in the 5k and they raised over $1,000.

“It’s awesome to finish; it’s awesome to support the kids in the community and support a great organization that helps the kids in the community,” said Jami Hendricksonk, 5k participant.

All proceeds from the 5k go toward the youth development organization.

To learn more about Equity Initiative, head to their website.