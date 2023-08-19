WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday saw a record-breaking temperature of 111 degrees in Wichita. The previous record was 106 degrees in 2011 per the Storm Track 3 Weather Team.

Wichita State’s Boat and Bike Rentals saw a decline in people renting scooters, bikes, pedal boats, and kayaks. They normally see up to 35 rentals on a summer weekend. On Saturday, just five. The Assistant Director said those who came out, found ways to keep cool.

“They’re going out, they’re hanging out under the bridge, they’re on the water, they’re still getting that serene activity, but they’re not really doing what they would be if it was 68 or 86 degrees outside,” said Boats and Bikes Assistant Director, Rachel Tuck.

Sheila and Joe Gantt decided to set up at the Keeper of the Plains and hand out water.

This has been their routine for the past three weeks, with a speaker to play tunes and enjoy the company of people passing through.

“Just to kind of kick up the vibe, the music keeps us company, we meet so many interesting people visiting Wichita,” said Sheila Gantt.

The couple plans to be there with their water and music, making sure people are staying hydrated until the extreme summer weather is over.