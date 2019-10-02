Logo but no team name in latest twist from Wichita Baseball 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Baseball 2020 dropped the fifth logo but no team name.
In a tweet, Wichita Baseball said, “we’ve taken your feedback and most of you have said it’s time to get serious. We’re switchin’ it up a bit. What do you think the name of this logo should be?
The logo shows a windwagon.
The three other possible names include the Wichita River Riders, Wichita 29ers, Wichita Lineman and Wichita Doo-Dahs.
A new possible name will be released every two weeks until we get to seven.
Next year, the former New Orleans Baby Cakes, the Miami Marlins Triple-A Minor League team, will be relocated to our city.
