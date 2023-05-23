The new I-135 ramp, in the foreground, will connect northbound drivers to I-235 starting May 31, 2023. (Courtesy wichway.org)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The drive from northbound Interstate 135 to Interstate 235 in north Wichita will get much easier next week.

Instead of taking the small traffic loop that gets clogged with traffic during evening rush hour, drivers will be able to use the new flyover ramp.

The bright gold arc represents the new flyover between northbound I-135 and I-235. (Courtesy Kansas Department of Transportation)

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the flyover ramp from northbound I-135 to I-235 will probably open on Wednesday, May 31, about two months earlier than expected.

“Everyone will breathe a sigh of relief, and traffic will be much better in the North Junction area,” Tom Hein, Wichita Metro public affairs manager, said. “We look for fewer crashes, just a smoother flow of traffic, less stop and go, and we won’t be dealing with that loop ramp where you have to merge in with the westbound K-254 traffic that just doesn’t work anymore. So this is going to be a great day when this opens.”

Hein said the traffic signs are already in place.

“Right now, the arrows are covered on those new signs,” he said. “As soon as we open the ramp, there will be somebody up there removing … that cover on those arrows, and the ramps will be open.”

The flyover ramp is just part of the North Junction construction. Hein said there is still a lot of work to be done.

“But opening this northbound I-135 flyover to southbound 235 will be a major step, and it will be a big improvement for everyone, so we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

Hein said the next phase should make it easier for drivers on I-235 to get to eastbound Kansas Highway 96. Currently, I-235 drivers have to exit to I-135 and almost immediately exit to K-96.

Hein said the plan calls for a two-lane direct connection from northbound I-235 to eastbound K-96.

“Plus, we will improve and reconstruct the two ramps from westbound K-96 to I-135, both southbound and northbound directions,” he said.

