Long-term care facilities expect residents to be vaccinated by January 8th

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– In the coming week, focus on vaccinating folks in nursing and long-term care facilities is expected to grow. Michael Hambley with the Larksfield place retirement community in Wichita says most residents can expect to get their first dose by January 8th. At Larksfield, they’re teaming up with Walgreens to get those doses out to the 98 percent of its residents that have agreed to get the vaccination.



“They’re very hopeful that this turn of events the vaccine will bring a better 2021 than in 2020,” said CEO of Larksfield Place, Michael Hambley.

Hambley assures anyone who isn’t vaccinated by the end of next week, can expect to be done by the end of the month.