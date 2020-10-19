SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) – Davis Motors a long-time Ford dealership in Syracuse was destroyed in a fire overnight.
The city clerk tells us that business was a total loss and has been in the community for over 75 years.
Several agencies battled the blaze.
KSN News has reached out to the fire chief for more details.
LATEST STORIES:
- Boil water order issued for Zenda
- Long-time Ford dealership burns down in Syracuse
- Early in-person voting opens to long lines in Sedgwick County
- Deer hunters may have hard time finding a butcher this fall
- List of businesses that will stay closed on Thanksgiving