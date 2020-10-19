Long-time Ford dealership burns down in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) – Davis Motors a long-time Ford dealership in Syracuse was destroyed in a fire overnight.

The city clerk tells us that business was a total loss and has been in the community for over 75 years.

Several agencies battled the blaze.

KSN News has reached out to the fire chief for more details.

