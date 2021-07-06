Longer hours, lower price, and a birthday at Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo is celebrating two things today, July 6. First, it is the beginning of the popular Twilight Tuesdays.

Through July, the zoo will offer extended hours on Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., so that visitors can beat the heat.

Admission on Twilight Tuesdays is $3 all day compared to up to $20 on other days of the week. Zoo members get in free.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, visitors will hear live music. This is the schedule:

July 6 – Llew Brown Band

July 13 – Annie Up

July 20 – Across the Pond

July 27 – Jared Brown Band

The zoo has one other reason to celebrate today, July 6. It threw a birthday party for Natasha, one of the zoo’s tigers. She is turning 8 years old. For her birthday, the zoo gave her a frozen meat cake.