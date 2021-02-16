Longer than expected: Prolonged rolled out power outages create challenges for many

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – On Tuesday, energy companies said we could see more blackouts in the near future. Chuck Caisley, Evergy senior vice president and chief customer officer, said the long outages experienced Tuesday morning in the Wichita Area were planned blackouts.

These blackouts were only supposed to last 30 minutes to an hour, but Evergy says it had to reduce more of the load than expected, almost 5 times more than Monday. They said it meant longer blackouts, leaving many people without power for up to four hours.

“Look it’s back on now so that’s good, it just came on,” said Alisa Buggs, an Evergy customer, as her power turned on. After hours of waiting, Buggs said her power finally came back.

“It took actually 3 hours and 45 minutes definitely not the hour and a half it was supposed to be,” said Gari Van Es, local food delivery driver.

Van Es said almost 4 hours without power is too long in freezing temperatures. “I get cold, it’s a big issue — it’s not only me in my apartment complex I live in — it’s many other people that I’m sure it affects all age ranges,” she said. With no power, Van Es couldn’t get her car out of the garage.

“I was like oh no,” said Kimberlee Hughes, who is a school teacher. Knowing a power loss could happen, Hughes prepared but had no idea it would last almost four hours.

“About 6:50 is when I have the class join in the ten minutes, and at 6:52 phew everything went black,” said Hughes. With a fully charged laptop and a phone as a hot spot, Hughes was able to keep her students in an online class.

By the time the power kicked back on 4 hours later, Hughes said her laptop died and she was teaching with her phone. “It was just a little disappointing that the information we were told wasn’t quite it and I get it I can’t imagine being out there,” said Hughes.