Longtime shelter dog finds home after man rooms with her

MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) – A dog that spent more than 400 days at a suburban Kansas City animal shelter has found a home after a man moved into a kennel with the terrier mix and posted videos of the experience on Facebook.

Staff with the Great Plains SPCA shelter in Merriam, Kansas, cheered as the 3-year-old dog, named Queen, left the shelter with her new owner, Tony Puluso. He told KMBC-TV that Queen is a “perfectly sweet dog.” He said he didn’t even know she was at the center of a viral campaign to find her a home.

The man behind the campaign was Scott Poore, of Mission Driven Goods, which creates fundraisers for shelters. He moved in with Queen on Sept. 18, bringing with him a laptop, desk and a small twin mattress.

A ROYAL SENDOFF fit for our very own 👑 Queen 👑 ❤️ THANK YOU to Mission Driven and Scott Poore for all the help in finding Queen a forever family that is going to give her the royal treatment she deserves! Scott, we hope you don't have to move back in anytime soon, although you're always welcome! ❤️If you'd like to help more shelter animals like Queen, consider donating to Great Plains SPCA and picking out your own Mission Driven apparel so you too can get the royal treatment! ✨🐾Queen's royal sendoff was complete with an escort by Scott, a rose petal shower from our staff, and news coverage by KCTV5 News Kansas City 41 Action News – KSHB-TV KMBC 9 Posted by Great Plains SPCA on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

