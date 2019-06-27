Longton ball field in dire need of repairs

LONGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – In a town of 300 people, the future of sports hangs in the balance.

Not helping the cause, the town’s ball field in need of many repairs.

A company fixing the outfield fence at Longton’s ball field pinched electric lines together, leaving the scoreboard unusable. A leak in the crow’s nest last year ruined the team’s equipment. Termite damage has rendered some bleachers unusable.

“There was a little girl who took a step on it and her foot fell through it,” Becky Shipley told KSN news.

Shipley is originally from Longton and moved back a few years ago with her family. She coaches a girls’ little league team and has been instrumental in bringing sports back to Longton.

She admits to sometimes coaching with one eye on her players and the other eye on the bleachers, making sure no fans get hurt.

Shipley is trying to raise $5,000 for the future of the ball field.

“I moved back with the mind that I can help get things going again. We’re slowly trying to get things going and I want to keep it there. I want the town to stay alive,” Shipley said.

The school in Longton, Elk Valley, did away with its sports program; sending athletes to nearby Fredonia to play.

Shipley sees the value of the stadium in fostering future interest in youth sports.

