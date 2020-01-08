Longwell celebrates last days as mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, city leaders threw a going away soirée for Mayor Jeff Longwell as a way to celebrate his long-running service to the City of Wichita.

After 25-years in politics, Longwell is nearing the end to his time in office and says he is enjoying his last days as mayor.

” It’s a bit of a relief I suppose at this point in time. Serving 25 years in public offices at various different places is a long time to pay your dues to your community,” said Longwell.

He was first appointed mayor of Wichita in 2015 but has been an active member of the community for much longer. He served as vice mayor from 2010–2011 and served as a city council member from the years 2007–2015.

Longwell says he proud of the developments done in the city during his time in office, from the addition of the advanced learning library and the new baseball stadium.

Mayor-elect Brandon Whipple is expected to take mayor’s office on January 13.

