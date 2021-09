WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Intrust Bank Arena is hosting a job fair Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. in the south lobby.

The arena is hiring several part-time positions across multiple departments. On-site interviews will be conducted. You can apply online in advance and bring a copy of your resume as well as your identifications.

The arena is looking to fill positions in the box office, food & beverage, guest experience, operations, security and stagehands. You can also find other jobs, by clicking here.