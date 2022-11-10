WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s a big job fair in Wichita on Thursday, Nov. 10 that will feature nearly 70 companies. The fair is for anyone seeking work, but it is especially directed toward “highly-qualified veterans, active duty, Guard and Reserve and their families.”

The Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas and Intrust Bank Arena are hosting the Get Hired! Job Fair at the arena, 500 E. Waterman.

The job fair begins at 2 p.m. for veterans, active duty military personnel and their spouses. It opens to the general public at 2:30 p.m. and closes at 6 p.m.

Free parking is available in all Intrust Bank Arena designated lots.

Job seekers are required to register for the event. Click here to reserve a spot. You can also register at the door on Thursday.

Bring a current resume and be prepared to visit with employers at the job fair.

“Get Hired is the region’s premier job fair with a focus on connecting military talent and skilled workers to employers,” said Keith Lawing, president and CEO of Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas. “We are pleased to partner with Intrust Bank Arena, event sponsors, and attending employers to help bridge the gap from employers seeking talented job seekers, and certainly placing a special focus on those that have served our country.”

Click here for a list of the companies that have signed up to be at the job fair.

KansasWorks Mobile Center will also be at the job fair, with resources available to assist job seekers with applications, resume preparation, or mock interviews.