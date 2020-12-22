Lord’s Diner expands services with new food pantry

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lord’s Diner is expanding how it feeds the hungry in Wichita.

“It’s a two-fold pantry, ” said Jan Haberly, Lord’s Diner director. “Every morning Monday through Saturday, 10 until 12, anyone that wants to drop by for a snack, predominantly the homeless folks that live in this area, and hang out in this neighborhood can come by for a snack and a hot cup of coffee or whatever we happen to have, just to supplement them for the day.”

The non-profit opened its new food pantry today. The organization is evening providing a box of food to families who live in the downtown area on Wednesdays to help with grocery needs.

“The need is always going to be there,” said Haberly. There’s a lot of low-income folks in our neighborhood so I think their need will continue. A lot of folks are on low income, disabilities, they just can’t quite make ends meet and we’re here to help them make ends meet and supplement their income.”

For more information on click here or call: (316) 266-4966

