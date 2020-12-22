Lord’s Diner expands services with new food pantry

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lord’s Diner is expanding how it feeds the hungry in Wichita.
“It’s a two-fold pantry, ” said Jan Haberly, Lord’s Diner director. “Every morning Monday through Saturday, 10 until 12, anyone that wants to drop by for a snack, predominantly the homeless folks that live in this area, and hang out in this neighborhood can come by for a snack and a hot cup of coffee or whatever we happen to have, just to supplement them for the day.”
The non-profit opened its new food pantry today. The organization is evening providing a box of food to families who live in the downtown area on Wednesdays to help with grocery needs.
“The need is always going to be there,” said Haberly. There’s a lot of low-income folks in our neighborhood so I think their need will continue. A lot of folks are on low income, disabilities, they just can’t quite make ends meet and we’re here to help them make ends meet and supplement their income.”
For more information on click here or call: (316) 266-4966
LATEST STORIES:
- Governor Kelly extends deadline for expiring driver’s licenses and identification cards
- Watch Live: Governor Kelly gives update on coronavirus issues in Kansas
- Union announces 21-day furloughs coming for some Spirit workers on 787 program
- Governor announces acting secretary of labor
- Firefighters battle grass fire near Burrton