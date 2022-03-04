WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Friday afternoon, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office recognized actor Lou Ferrigno as an honorary deputy. Ferrigno is in Wichita for ICT Comic Con. The sheriff’s office used the opportunity to honor him for his dedication and service to law enforcement.

Ferrigno is possibly best known for playing The Incredible Hulk on television in the late 1970s-early 1980s. He has played many other roles and won the Mr. Universe competition twice.

What many people don’t realize is his love of law enforcement. Ferrigno’s father was a lieutenant on the New York Police Department and, 17 years ago, the actor became a deputy in Los Angeles. He served as a reserve deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office and San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs Office, a deputy with the Socorro County Sheriff’s Office and a member of the Maricopa County volunteer sheriff posse.

“When I pull people over, I get their autograph instead of mine because they have to sign the ticket,” he joked to an audience at the Law Enforcement Training Center on the Wichita State University campus.

He also told an amusing story about when his dad took him to the gun range when he was only nine or ten years old.

“So he’s shooting down there, maybe like 10 or 15 yards, and then as he finished shooting, brings the target close to him. Two holes in the eyes and three holes here (pointing to the mouth area), and he said, ‘If you misbehave, the same’s going to happen to you.’ So I decided OK.”

Ferrigno was smiling as he told the story and the audience laughed when he finished. But the actor had a serious message for the law enforcement officers in the crowd.

He said the world looks at law enforcement through a microscope and social media and doesn’t realize how dangerous some situations are for officers who deal with drugs, gangs and mental health issues.

“You got to be really keen about your career, what you feel, how you present yourself and especially have that leadership quality,” Ferrigno said. “That’s so important.”



He talked about the importance of continued training during their careers, even with firearms.

“You gotta be really trained mentally, physically and emotionally, especially when it comes to a shooting situation because I’ve seen situations where sometimes some officer qualifies once a year, and when it comes to a real situation, they lose control because you can’t focus on the shooting.”

“I’ve played roles as a sheriff. I’ve played roles as a police officer. But when you can do the real deal, it’s completely different,” Ferrigno said.

He ended his comments by thanking him for the honor and wishing them well.

“God bless every one of you. Be safe. Be smart. Use your head and understand that you guys are the best guys here.”