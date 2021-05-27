Louisiana man killed rollover in Ellsworth County

Clarification: Article has been updated to say Wednesday

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office said a 21-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Kansas Highway 14 just south of Avenue N.

The sheriff said several emergency crews along with the Kansas Highway Patrol responded and found a 2007 Chevy pickup and U-Haul trailer overturned.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old William Bogle from Winnfield, Louisiana, died at the scene.

The sheriff said the rollover was still under investigation.

