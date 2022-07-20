LOUISVILLE, Ken. (KSNW) — University of Louisville Health (U of L) has provided an update on the condition of Ava and Amy Jones, who were in Louisville for a basketball tournament when a car driven by an alleged impaired driver hit their family.

According to U of L officials, Ava and Amy have been upgraded to fair condition. They had been in critical condition before.

Louisville Metro Police Department officer Rondall Carpenter testified last week that Ava suffered a broken back and underwent several surgeries to relieve a brain bleed. Amy suffered severe traumatic brain injuries and has undergone several surgeries on her leg.

Trey, the father, died of his injuries.

According to police, 33-year-old Michael Hurley was high on Hyrdocodone when he drove onto the sidewalk near an intersection in downtown Louisville, hitting the Jones family. All four members of the family were taken to the hospital.

Hurley is charged with murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of fourth-degree assault. His bond was set at $500,000.