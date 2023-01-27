WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A lot of people are passionate about live entertainment, such as concerts, sports, and theater. However, if your finances can’t stretch enough for you to attend all of them, there is another way to be close to the action — working at them.

The company that manages Century II and INTRUST Bank Arena is looking for workers. ASM Global is holding a job fair on Monday, Feb. 13, at INTRUST Bank Arena. The hours are from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the south lobby.

Both venues need full-time and part-time employees.

For Century II, the jobs are in food and beverage, guest experience, finance and operations.

For INTRUST Bank Arena, the jobs include guest experience, box office, operations, premium seating and sales, and food and beverage.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees will also be at the job fair, hiring stagehands and riggers.

If you are interested, you can save time by applying online. Click here to see the ASM Global jobs in Wichita and to apply.

If you go to the job fair on Feb. 13, you can park in any of the arena parking lots. Enter the building through Entrance B on the south side.

ASM Global says attendees should bring their identification and resumes and be prepared for on-site interviews. The company plans to hire people on the spot.