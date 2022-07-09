WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday, July 9, is Wichita’s fifth annual Love Your Community event.

It was first created in 2016 by a local leader, Angel Martinez. He says it was after seeing the increase in gang violence in Wichita, specifically the north end, that he decided to step up.

Martinez says the north end often gets overlooked, and residents become used to living in fear and around crime. He adds that people are often unaware of the resources available to stay out of trouble or help better their future.

“We go through life, and we are doing things on our own and then collectively if we are doing things on our own and only worried about things that matter to us. Instead of seeing other viewpoints, instead of understanding other groups then, we are not going to make it. We are going to struggle,” Martinez, the founder of Love Your Community, said.

The event starts at 7 a.m. and will go on until 7 p.m. People will be able to participate in the community clean-up portion of the event and can learn about resources in their community.

More than 50 non-profits and organizations will be there.

“Just all kinds of activities just to let everybody know. Hey, we are here, and we just want a day full of fellowship,” Martinez added.

There will be free food, ice cream and a dodge ball tournament as well. The location is at the Evergreen Recreation Center.