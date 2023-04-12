WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Love’s Travel Stops will soon replace EZ GO stores along the Kansas Turnpike. Love’s has acquired 22 EZ GO stores, including five along Interstate 35.

This is the first time Love’s will be on a turnpike. In addition to the five travel stops in Kansas, there will be six on Oklahoma turnpikes.

Love’s recently completed the acquisition of EZ GO from Carey Johnson Oil Company. The deal includes the 11 travel stops plus 11 convenience stores in Oklahoma and Nebraska. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to add locations in Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska and welcome nearly 400 new team members to the Love’s Family of Companies,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in a news release. “In addition to being family-owned, we share a similar culture with the seller in that we operate on a customer-centric model focused on an extensive assortment of products, superior customer experience and inviting environment.”

The Love’s branding of the EZ GO stores will happen in the next 12 months.

The five Kansas Turnpike stores are near Wellington, Towanda, Matfield Green, Lawrence and Topeka.

The announcement comes about two weeks after the Kansas Turnpike Authority announced that new food options would be coming to the Turnpike.