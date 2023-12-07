WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dec. 7, 2023, marks the 82nd anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The surprise attack killed 2,403 Americans and wounded 1,178. It led to the U.S. declaring war and entering into World War II. Some people worry that history could repeat itself with the current world situation.

In Kansas, people are marking the anniversary of Pearl Harbor by attending ceremonies and flying the American flag at half-staff.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, people gathered for a commemoration at the Pearl Harbor Survivors Memorial in Wichita Veterans Memorial Park.

Herb Duncan attends the Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony in Wichita, Dec. 7, 2023. (KSN News Photo)

Only one of the people in attendance was alive in 1941. Herb Duncan was six years old on the day of the attack.

“That was the day that we thought our world had come to an end,” he said. “Every available man went down and signed up. America is at war.”

As the war progressed, Duncan remembers food and fuel rationing, air raid practices, going to funerals every day, and weeping women.

He said America was not prepared to go to war.

“We didn’t have the airplanes. We didn’t have the tanks. We didn’t even have the guns to train a lot of our Army guys. They would give them wooden sticks to go out and practice.”

Duncan thinks Americans could be taken by surprise again. He is watching what is happening with Russia, North Korea, China and Iran and compares it to what was happening in the 1940s with Germany, Italy and Japan.

“It’s almost apples to apples the way I’m seeing it right now, and I don’t think America is prepared to go to war again,” he said. “I’m almost embarrassed to say this, ma’am, but I don’t see the patriotism today as I saw back then. The American flag represents, it should represent freedom for us. I’m Vietnam War era. I’ll tell you, that American flag means a lot.”

“We are starting to lose our memory of the price that was paid for our freedom back then,” Duncan said. “I would ask everyone to pause and reflect on the American flag and what that represents and all those that paid the price to keep that American flag high and waving over America.”

John Offerman said people need to know the significance of Pearl Harbor. He is the chairman of the Veterans Memorial Park Board of Wichita.

“Those young men … they were just like you and me. They were writing their Christmas letters home, and they were doing what they normally would have done on a Sunday morning, and they were just caught completely unawares,” he said. “And it’s important for people to remember that, in many ways, America lost its innocence that day. The next day, we were thrown into war.”

Offerman said it changed America forever and taught the country an important lesson – not to let your guard down.

“The country needs to be aware of the world situation at all times,” he said. “That attack, when you look back on history, was not totally unexpected as far as what was going to happen, but the location of the attack was a surprise. The Japanese were on a bit of a war footing, even before that, but the United States was caught pretty embarrassingly without defenses up, and the lesson for today is we’ve got to be aware of the world situation and what other countries are doing and how they’re positioning themselves.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags to be lowered on Thursday.

“On this solemn day, we remember the courage and sacrifice of our service members at Pearl Harbor 82 years ago,” she said in a news release. “As we pay tribute to those who lost their lives on Dec. 7, 1941, I extend my deepest gratitude to the men and women who defended our great nation then and to those who do so now.”