The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Wichita, KS, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Wichita

1 / 50U.S. Department of Agriculture // Flickr

#50. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $29,430

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,100

– Employment: 11,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($45,730)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,810)

2 / 50GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#49. Nursing assistants

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $29,080

– #279 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,620

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,250

– Employment: 1,314,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)

— Salinas, CA ($44,210)

3 / 50Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#48. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,930

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)https://9e34d179ec1b9828e1f5ea5338028e26.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

4 / 50Pixabay

#47. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,920

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,170

– Employment: 121,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)

— Reno, NV ($57,420)

5 / 50New Africa // Shutterstock

#46. Receptionists and information clerks

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,820

– #295 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 983,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Wichita

6 / 50Ruslan Galiullin // Shutterstock

#45. Office clerks, general

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,650

– #366 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,990

– Employment: 2,578,180

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($49,740)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($48,850)https://9e34d179ec1b9828e1f5ea5338028e26.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

7 / 50Unsplash

#44. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,270

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,880

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

8 / 50Undrey // Shutterstock

#43. Data entry keyers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,240

– #298 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,940

– Employment: 147,170

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,170)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($46,500)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,530)

9 / 50Canva

#42. Orderlies

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,440

– Employment: 45,160

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,370)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,740)https://9e34d179ec1b9828e1f5ea5338028e26.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

10 / 50Canva

#40 (tie). Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,990

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

11 / 50Unsplash

#40 (tie). Floral designers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,990

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,100

– Employment: 36,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($44,600)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)

12 / 50Needpix

#39. Food batchmakers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,190

– Employment: 155,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)

— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)https://9e34d179ec1b9828e1f5ea5338028e26.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

13 / 50Canva

#38. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,740

– #278 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– Employment: 392,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)

14 / 50giocalde // Shutterstock

#37. Print binding and finishing workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,700

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,060

– Employment: 40,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($68,840)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($50,000)

— Spartanburg, SC ($46,850)

15 / 50viviandnguyen_ // Flickr

#35 (tie). Packers and packagers, hand

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,670

– #243 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Wichita, according to Tripadvisorhttps://9e34d179ec1b9828e1f5ea5338028e26.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

16 / 50Giulio_Fornasar // Shutterstock

#35 (tie). Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,670

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,390

– Employment: 69,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,730)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($43,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,390)

17 / 50Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Cooks, restaurant

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $26,720

– #306 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,650

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

18 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#33. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $26,620

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)https://9e34d179ec1b9828e1f5ea5338028e26.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

19 / 50Richard Thornton // Shutterstock

#32. School bus monitors

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $26,570

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,220

– Employment: 55,310

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($49,850)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($48,610)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,750)

20 / 50Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock

#31. Recreation workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $26,440

– #336 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

21 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#30. Driver/sales workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $26,280

– #325 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,970

– Employment: 477,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($48,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)

— Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)https://9e34d179ec1b9828e1f5ea5338028e26.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

22 / 50Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#29. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $26,180

– #298 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

23 / 50ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Couriers and messengers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $26,120

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,270

– Employment: 68,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)

— Modesto, CA ($42,550)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)

24 / 50Canva

#27. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,790

– #263 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 98,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)https://9e34d179ec1b9828e1f5ea5338028e26.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

25 / 50Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#26. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,470

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

26 / 50Canva

#25. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,420

– #205 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,440

– Employment: 277,200

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)

— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)

27 / 50Canva

#24. Bakers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,330

– #321 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)https://9e34d179ec1b9828e1f5ea5338028e26.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

28 / 50Canva

#23. Pharmacy aides

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $24,730

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,560

– Employment: 43,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($59,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,630)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($56,450)

29 / 50Canva

#22. Physical therapist aides

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $24,590

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,370

– Employment: 42,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)

— Jackson, MS ($42,210)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)

30 / 50Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#21. Animal caretakers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $24,510

– #333 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Wichita in the last weekhttps://9e34d179ec1b9828e1f5ea5338028e26.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

31 / 50Crew // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Bartenders

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $24,420

– #289 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

32 / 50Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#19. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $24,340

– #289 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

33 / 50Canva

#18. Food preparation workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $24,130

– #320 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

34 / 50Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#17. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,970

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

35 / 50Unsplash

#16. Amusement and recreation attendants

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,560

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Wichita metro area

36 / 50Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#15. Childcare workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,420

– #277 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

37 / 50Canva

#14. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,360

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 26,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)

38 / 50Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#13. Cashiers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,350

– #276 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,910

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

39 / 50Ryan Everton // Unsplash

#12. Dishwashers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,040

– #276 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)https://9e34d179ec1b9828e1f5ea5338028e26.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

40 / 50Martin Smith // Shutterstock

#11. Parking attendants

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $22,550

– #161 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,210

– Employment: 91,160

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Wichita

41 / 50Jason Person // Shutterstock

#10. Cooks, short order

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $22,300

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)

42 / 50aboutsung // Shutterstock

#9. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $21,860

– #302 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)https://9e34d179ec1b9828e1f5ea5338028e26.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

43 / 50VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#8. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $21,850

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

44 / 50Daniel Lee // Flickr

#7. Cooks, fast food

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $21,790

– #243 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

45 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Waiters and waitresses

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $21,680

– #326 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Wichita, according to Tripadvisorhttps://9e34d179ec1b9828e1f5ea5338028e26.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

46 / 50Pxhere

#5. Fast food and counter workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $21,670

– #302 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,630

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

47 / 50Pexels

#4. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $21,620

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 54,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)

48 / 50create jobs 51 // Shutterstock

#3. Legislators

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $20,500

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,110

– Employment: 44,590

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($139,690)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)https://9e34d179ec1b9828e1f5ea5338028e26.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

49 / 50Pixabay

#2. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $19,750

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– Employment: 114,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)

50 / 50Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#1. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $19,490

– #348 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 880

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)