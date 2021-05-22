Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Wichita, KS, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Wichita, the annual mean wage is $47,590 or 15.5% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $19,020. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Computer, automated teller, and office machine repairers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,300

– #2 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Employment: 91,930

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($27,440)

— Wichita, KS ($28,300)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($28,900)

– Job description: Repair, maintain, or install computers, word processing systems, automated teller machines, and electronic office machines, such as duplicating and fax machines.

#49. Tellers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,120

– #29 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,960

– Employment: 423,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lawton, OK ($25,350)

— Abilene, TX ($25,860)

— Las Cruces, NM ($25,970)

– Job description: Receive and pay out money. Keep records of money and negotiable instruments involved in a financial institution’s various transactions.

#48. Substitute teachers, short-term

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,090

– #97 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,810



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,090

– Employment: 512,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)

— Huntsville, AL ($17,470)

– Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

#47. Physical therapist aides

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,070

– #77 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,110

– Employment: 45,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)

— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

– Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

#46. Animal trainers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– #12 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,950

– Employment: 14,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jacksonville, FL ($22,540)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($24,690)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($25,380)

– Job description: Train animals for riding, harness, security, performance, or obedience, or for assisting persons with disabilities. Accustom animals to human voice and contact, and condition animals to respond to commands. Train animals according to prescribed standards for show or competition. May train animals to carry pack loads or work as part of pack team.

#45. Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,860

– #35 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,960

– Employment: 91,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($23,230)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,580)

— Racine, WI ($24,240)

– Job description: Help installation, maintenance, and repair workers in maintenance, parts replacement, and repair of vehicles, industrial machinery, and electrical and electronic equipment. Perform duties such as furnishing tools, materials, and supplies to other workers; cleaning work area, machines, and tools; and holding materials or tools for other workers.

#44. Nursing assistants

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– #86 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,250



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Employment: 1,371,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,840)

— Brunswick, GA ($22,370)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#43. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– #189 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,600



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#42. Orderlies

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,270

– #23 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($22,440)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,810)

— Jackson, MS ($22,850)

– Job description: Transport patients to areas such as operating rooms or x-ray rooms using wheelchairs, stretchers, or moveable beds. May maintain stocks of supplies or clean and transport equipment. Psychiatric orderlies are included in Psychiatric Aides.

#41. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,190

– #129 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#40. Pharmacy aides

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– #48 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,250

– Employment: 38,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,300)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,220)

— Grand Island, NE ($21,360)

– Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.

#39. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $27,020

– #102 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 880



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,740

– Employment: 302,410

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)

— Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)

– Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.

#38. Data entry keyers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $26,960

– #18 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,850

– Employment: 151,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($22,580)

— Laredo, TX ($23,940)

— Las Cruces, NM ($24,280)

– Job description: Operate data entry device, such as keyboard or photo composing perforator. Duties may include verifying data and preparing materials for printing.

#37. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– #147 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,220



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#36. Cooks, restaurant

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $26,660

– #150 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,910



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#35. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $26,610

– #58 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,140

– Employment: 293,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

– Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

#34. Floral designers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $26,540

– #38 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 36,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

– Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

#33. Couriers and messengers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $26,510

– #41 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,010

– Employment: 70,700

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770)

— Monroe, LA ($21,160)

— Lawton, OK ($21,380)

– Job description: Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments within an establishment or directly to other business concerns, traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or public conveyance.

#32. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,940

– #92 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#31. Tailors, dressmakers, and custom sewers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,810

– #5 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,040

– Employment: 20,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tallahassee, FL ($20,830)

— Dayton, OH ($21,790)

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($23,880)

– Job description: Design, make, alter, repair, or fit garments.

#30. Bakers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,780

– #47 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 168,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

– Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

#29. Amusement and recreation attendants

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,620

– #230 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#28. Animal caretakers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,460

– #149 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#27. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,220

– #34 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– Employment: 98,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)

— Tyler, TX ($20,460)

— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)

– Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

#26. Telemarketers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $25,010

– #21 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,930

– Employment: 117,610

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,280)

— Erie, PA ($19,760)

— Logan, UT-ID ($21,130)

– Job description: Solicit donations or orders for goods or services over the telephone.

#25. Food batchmakers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $24,820

– #9 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,970

– Employment: 153,270

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,770)

— Hammond, LA ($20,450)

— Tyler, TX ($21,070)

– Job description: Set up and operate equipment that mixes or blends ingredients used in the manufacturing of food products. Includes candy makers and cheese makers.

#24. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $24,640

– #154 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#23. Print binding and finishing workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $24,570

– #2 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,430

– Employment: 42,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($21,690)

— Wichita, KS ($24,570)

— Rockford, IL ($26,090)

– Job description: Bind books and other publications or finish printed products by hand or machine. May set up binding and finishing machines.

#22. Parking attendants

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $24,270

– #61 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#21. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $24,110

– #150 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#20. Food preparation workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,630

– #114 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#19. Legislators

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,620

– #19 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,560

– Employment: 51,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($18,230)

— Warner Robins, GA ($19,630)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($19,690)

– Job description: Develop, introduce, or enact laws and statutes at the local, tribal, state, or federal level. Includes only workers in elected positions.

#18. Childcare workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,590

– #160 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#17. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,330

– #23 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

#16. Cashiers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,240

– #137 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#15. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $23,010

– #81 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#14. Packers and packagers, hand

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $22,270

– #23 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#13. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $22,070

– #75 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#12. Baggage porters and bellhops

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $21,750

– #12 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,060

– Employment: 28,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

– Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

#11. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $21,530

– #52 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#10. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $21,280

– #34 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 95,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

– Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

#9. Manicurists and pedicurists

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $20,910

– #9 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 73,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)

— Akron, OH ($19,540)

– Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.

#8. Bartenders

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $20,900

– #49 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#7. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $20,810

– #79 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#6. Dishwashers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $20,760

– #65 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#5. Fast food and counter workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $20,250

– #57 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,590



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#4. Tax preparers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $19,970

– #2 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,710

– Employment: 62,600

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fayetteville, NC ($19,370)

— Wichita, KS ($19,970)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($20,860)

– Job description: Prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses.

#3. Waiters and waitresses

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $19,550

– #34 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,680



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#2. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $19,090

– #21 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#1. Cooks, fast food

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $19,020

– #24 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.