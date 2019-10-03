Luke Bryan cancels Farm Tour concert in Louisburg

LOUISBURG, Kan. (AP) – Rain is forcing country western singer Luke Bryan to postpone a Farm Tour concert in rural Kansas.

The concert scheduled for Thursday night in near Louisburg will be rescheduled.

Early Thursday, Bryan tweeted that the rains made it too wet for equipment to be unloaded at the MC Farms for the concert.

Louisburg city officials said attempts to find alternate locations were unsuccessful because the other venues also were too wet.

The Kansas City Star reports this is the second concert on the six-stop tour postponed because of rain. A concert Friday night in Richland, Michigan, was canceled because of severe weather. That concert will be rescheduled also.

The tour is set to continue Friday in Douglass, outside Wichita, and Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.

