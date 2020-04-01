Lyon County rollover crash kills woman, injures 3

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A rollover crash near Emporia killed a woman and injured three others, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday morning.

Cynthia Flores-Rosas, 22, of Emporia, died at the scene of the crash at 11:13 p.m. Monday on South Highway 99. She was a passenger in a northbound 2002 Hyundai Elantra when the car left the road and rolled over multiple times into the east ditch. Flores-Rosas was not wearing her seatbelt, according to the sheriff.

The crash seriously injured the driver and another passenger, who were both wearing their seatbelts. An ambulance took both to Newman Regional Health in Emporia. The sheriff said a third passenger also went to the hospital, wasn’t wearing her seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

