Lyon County Sheriff’s Office warning of police officer impersonation

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect or suspects accused of impersonating a police officer.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a silver passenger car was reported to be using red and blue lights to pull over other vehicles. After those vehicles were pulled over, the suspect car drove around them and left the area. The suspect or suspects did not make contact with the occupants of the vehicles.

The sheriff’s office said it happened on two occasions between Olpe and Emporia on K-99.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 341-3205 or Crime Stoppers at (620) 342-2273.

If you’re being pulled over and something doesn’t feel right, call 911 immediately.