Lyon County Sheriff’s Office warning of police officer impersonation

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights Emergency

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect or suspects accused of impersonating a police officer.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a silver passenger car was reported to be using red and blue lights to pull over other vehicles. After those vehicles were pulled over, the suspect car drove around them and left the area. The suspect or suspects did not make contact with the occupants of the vehicles.

The sheriff’s office said it happened on two occasions between Olpe and Emporia on K-99.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 341-3205 or Crime Stoppers at (620) 342-2273.

If you’re being pulled over and something doesn’t feel right, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather