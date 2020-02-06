Lyons man dead following crash in McPherson County

LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) – A 66-year-old Lyons man is dead following a crash Wednesday in McPherson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Impala was southbound on Plum. For an unknown reason, the man’s car drove into a ditch and reentered the road. The car then entered another ditch and hit a tree.

The driver, identified as Robert Bishop, was pronounced dead. An autopsy is being conducted at the Sedgwick County Forensic Center according to the KHP report.

