Lyons police officer who was shot while responding to a call showing signs of improvement

LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) – A Lyons police officer injured in a shooting Friday afternoon is showing signs of improvement.

KSN News was able to speak with Sgt. Cory Ryan’s wife on the phone Sunday evening who says he is doing so well he has shocked the nurses.

Ryan was originally taken to the hospital after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says he was responding to a call of a man being threatened with a gun. The KBI says he was shot while responding to that call and taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition. He is now in stable condition.

She says when she first saw him he said, “I am sorry,” saying it is a true testament to his character and that he is already ready to get back to work.

Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans visited Ryan and in a post said in part, “Cory is doing awesome. The ventilator is out. He is alert. He could even talk some, has all movement and feeling in his limbs.”

His wife also sent KSN News this update saying, “he is improved and stable. His collar is off, ART line is out, central line and the catheter is out, OG is coming out and a Dobhoff is going in. His temperature is down from 103 to 97.8. The blow by tube is gone and they are capping his trach. He is up in a chair! He is ready to go back to work. Surgery is still scheduled for Thursday.”

Ryan’s wife wanted to thank everyone for all of the community support they have received.

