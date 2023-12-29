LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) — A holiday tradition in Lyons has been around for nearly a century. Those in the community take great pride in the tradition.

“When I come home for the holidays, when I see that bell and star, that bell and star is home,” Teresa Schafer from Lyons said. “It means that I’m home for the holidays, and I know that that is a lot of people. You know you see the bell and star on the bell and star means home. And that’s not only me that is so many people.”

In 1936, Oscar Laudick, Schafer’s great-grandpa, created the star to go on top of the courthouse. He was a custodian there.

Lyons bell and star on Rice County Courthouse (Courtesy: Teresa Schafer)

Then, in 1938, the bell was created after lights were hung from the star to the corner of the courthouse, looking like a bell. In 1951, a radio antenna was added to the courthouse, so the bell and star were moved to its current location, the Lyons water tower. Laudick rebuilt the star going from four feet to 10 feet.

Each year, the bell and star is paid for by donations. Many will donate in memory of someone when they pass away. Laudick’s daughter JoAnne Arie always made sure there was money for the project, but she died in 2023. So, Schafer took it upon herself to set up a GoFundMe. They raised the $5,000 they needed in two weeks.

The bell and star has gone up in price every year, but Schafer says the tradition will never stop.

Lyons star (Courtesy: Teresa Schafer)

“There is not a single person that does not love that bell and star,” Schafer said. “There is not a single person that would not do what it took to keep that beloved star going.”

The star looks like a star from any angle. The white bulbs are painted black, with a small spot of light showing on each side.

The bell and star has been lit every year except for once during World War II when the government ruled a ban on lighting because of black-out orders.

It is lit from Thanksgiving to New Year’s, and Schafer says it represents hope and connection for the Lyons community.

“It brings the community together,” Schafer said. “Again, this isn’t something for one person. This is something that brings our community together. It’s something that we all share. This is something that every single person can walk out their front door and look at, and it’s Christmas. It’s the holidays to every single person. You know, if a single person doesn’t have a decoration, they can walk out their front door and look up, and they’ve got the prettiest decoration right up above their head.”

Oscar Laudick dressed up as Santa (Courtesy: Teresa Schafer)

Along with creating the bell and star, Oscar Laudick dressed up as Santa.

“His thought was not about him or his family,” Schafer said. “His thought was about the community. He dressed as Santa. He put up that star. He did those things for the community and his love of Lyons, not his love of him and his family. He did all those things for the love of Lyons, Kansas.”

Candi Almquist is another great-granddaughter of Laudick. She spent part of her childhood in Geneseo and could see the star from her bedroom window about 13 miles away from Lyons.

“It just was special to us to be able to look out the window and be able to see that every night and know that, not so much then, that we were part of that heritage, but now as I’m older and the older generations are passing on, it is a great thing to be part of that heritage,” Almquist said.