M.T. Liggett’s legacy gets restored

MULLINVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Right on the side of Highway 400, you’ll see sculptures made by a man named M.T. Liggett. He’s remembered by many for his art and soon people will be learning more about his legacy.

“He could be an agitator, but he was also a friend,” said friend and 547 Art Center Director Ann Dixson.

Liggett called them totems and whirligigs, which displayed personal and political pieces from his life.

“There were loads and loads of people that would stop through, um, on their travels and see his art,” said Dixson.

The Kohler Foundation is restoring the sculptures and people will soon be allowed to see more.

“We will be building a small visitors center on the property,” said Kohler Foundation’s Terri Yoho. “We’re doing lots of cleanup on the property in addition to restoring the sculptural elements and the plan is they’re are going to be some walking paths within the site so that people can immerse themselves in what’s there.”

The 547 Art Center will be given the area after everything is restored to maintain the piece of history.

Dixson mentioned there will be more to see like Liggett’s cup collection, his tools that he worked with, his shop, and much more.

They plan to have it open for people to view in 2020.

LATEST STORIES: