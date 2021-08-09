3.7 magnitude earthquake felt in north-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit north-central Kansas at 2:30 Monday afternoon. The earthquake was about 15 miles southwest of Mankato in Jewell County.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), it had a depth of just over three miles.

It is too early to say how many people felt it, but two people had reported it to the USGS as of the writing of this article. If you felt it, you can report it by CLICKING HERE.

There have been other earthquakes in north-central Kansas this year, including a magnitude 3.8 one just south of Formoso in May and a magnitude 3.5 one in Jewell County in April.