WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Machinists union and Spirit AeroSystems opened talks Monday on a contract that will affect thousands of people in Wichita. The current contract expires at 11:59 p.m. on June 23.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local Lodge 839 says the negotiations represent a culmination of 13 years without a fully negotiated contract. Union members extended the contract in 2010 after a 10-year initial agreement. They had to extend it again in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic.

“This contract is one of the biggest for the state and could potentially change the lives of over 7,000 employees of Spirit AeroSystems, not to mention the community itself,” Cornell Beard, District 70 directing business representative, said in a news release. “Changing lives is one of the things we stand for, and changing the culture is what we do. This company has had 13 years to tell the employees how important they are. Now it’s time to show us. We want a more than deserved fair contract for the next three years.”

The Machinists union said its members helped Spirit AeroSystems through the pandemic, downturns in the aviation market, Boeing 737 Max’s software issues, and changes in defense spending.

“Our IAM members have faced uncertainty after uncertainty, all while continuing to produce efficient and exceptional quality products,” General Vice President Ricky Wallace, IAM, said. “Thirteen years – it’s long past time for Spirit to sit down and craft an industry-leading agreement with our members.”

“Spirit is committed to negotiating in good faith,” according to Spirt AeroSystems.

It created a contract negotiations webpage for its machinists.

“Spirit wants to make sure you have the information you need to understand the negotiations process and what Spirit currently provides our IAM-represented employees,” Spirit said on the website.

Spirit said the two sides will meet regularly to work on topics ranging from pay to hours, benefits, and safety.

If the contract negotiators can reach an agreement, the union will ask its members to vote on it. If the members approve the contract by 50% + one, it goes into effect, and work continues.

There could be a strike if the negotiators do not reach an agreement during the contract talks or if the union members do not approve the contract. A strike would require approval by two-thirds of the union.

In March, the union members voted overwhelmingly to sanction a strike, which differs from voting to strike. According to Spirit, the sanction vote means the “Local Lodge has requested the potential right to legally strike, and strikers would be able to receive money from the International Strike fund.”

“We do not believe anyone benefits from a work stoppage, and we will make every effort to avoid one,” Spirit said on its contract negotiations webpage.

Stay with KSN News for any updates on the contract talks.