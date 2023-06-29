WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Machinist Union President Cornell Beard, the Machinist Union has approved a four-year contract with Spirit AeroSystems.

The second tentative contract passed with 63% of union members voting “yes.”

According to Spirit, it will begin restoring operations at its Wichita plant Friday. Spirit says it will begin to fully resume production Wednesday.

“We listened closely to our employees and brought forward a fair-and-competitive offer,” President and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems Tom Gentile said. “With its approval by our IAM-represented employees, we look forward to getting back to the important work of delivering

quality products to our customers.”

Spirit says it will closely coordinate with its suppliers and customers as it restarts production, and the company remains focused on safety and quality standards as it ramps up production.

View Spirit’s news release below:

