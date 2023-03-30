WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Machinists union members at Spirit AeroSystems have voted overwhelmingly to sanction a strike. The vote allows a strike if contract negotiations with the company fail.

Local Lodge 839 met at Hartman Arena Wednesday for the sanction vote. A spokesperson said 99.94% voted yes to the strike sanction.

A spokesperson for Spirit AeroSystems said this does not mean there will be a strike.

“Spirit understands that the strike sanction vote is part of the IAM’s internal process. This vote does not mean a strike will occur. We are committed to open-and-honest discussions with the goal of a fair, competitive contract for our employees and the company to position us for success over the long term.” Forrest Gossett, Spirit AeroSystems Corporate Communications

The current contract between Spirit and the Machinists expires in June.