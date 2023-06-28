WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Machinists union members from Spirit AeroSystems held town hall meetings Wednesday to discuss the company’s updated contract offer. The union members will vote on whether to accept the contract on Thursday.

Spirit AeroSystems lists these as the benefits of the updated contract offer:

Core as before – No change to the Core and Enhanced health insurance plans and continuation of the existing pharmacy and prescription drug list

Guaranteed annual wage hikes 2023: 6% + 3.5% guaranteed COLA 2024: 4% 2025: 4% 2026: 6%

Additional pay increases: $3,000 cash signing bonus Up to an additional 3.5% annually in COLA rolled into base 8% in guaranteed bonus (2% annually)

No mandatory overtime on weekends

The Machinists union has been striking at Spirit since 12:01 a.m. Saturday, after members voted down the company’s previous contract offer. Union members said the previous offer had mandatory weekend overtime, took away crucial health benefits, and did not have enough pay raise opportunities.

KSN News spoke to Les Chapman, a union member, about the newest offer. He is happy the health insurance has been addressed.

“Your body breaks down. You’re going to need your health benefits. They gave us that. That’s big for a lot of people,” Chapman said. “Believe it or not, a lot of people are working for the benefits, health benefits versus the money.”

He said he plans to vote in favor of the new contract offer but does not speak for everyone.

“I’m a union guy. If they want to keep on striking, I’ll keep on striking,” Chapman said. “But I do know that they changed a lot on this contract. And I can see the difference between the company opening up and giving us an opportunity to go back to work.”

The Machinists union vote is Thursday at Hartman Arena. Union members have the chance to go over the contract at 8 a.m. The voting is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, the machinists got a show of support from another union.

The International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, which includes workers represented by the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, sent a letter to the Machinists union, saying, “Please know that IFPTE, including 2,300 SPEEA-represented employees at Spirit in Wichita, stand in strong Solidarity with you!”

