Macksville man dies in Pratt County rollover

PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 35-year-old Macksville man died on Tuesday following a rollover crash in Pratt County. It happened Tuesday afternoon on NE 70th road just north of 90th.

The Kansas Highway patrol said Jacob R. Davis was driving his Buick Rendezvous on NE70th when the car left the road, struck an embankment and rolled multiple times.

Davis wasn’t wearing a seat belt according to the report.

