MAGIC introduces career options to local teenage girls

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This week a group of teenage Wichita girls are being introduced to alternative career paths in a camp called MAGIC.

MAGIC stands for, “Mentoring A Girl In Construction.”

The week long camp takes them through different industries like transportation, construction and even firefighting.

For attendees it’s an eye-opening experience.

“This is an eye opening experience for some of the young ladies,” mentions Kameelah Alexander. “Majority of them did not want to come. You gotta get up at 9 am in the morning. “

“But once they get here,” says Alexander, “they’re actually glad they come.”

These young ladies are also being introduced to jobs in the construction field where they don’t have to get their hands dirty, like graphic design or human resources.