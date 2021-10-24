Magnitude 2.5 earthquake rolls across Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dozens of people in the Wichita area reported feeling an earthquake shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the magnitude 2.5 quake was centered about a mile north-northwest of McConnell Air Force Base.

The USGS has a place on its website where people can register when they feel an earthquake and its intensity.

So far, 72 people from 17 different area codes around the area have reported feeling the quake. Most have said it was weak to light.

Several people have commented about it on KSN’s Facebook page.

One woman said it was her first time feeling an earthquake.

“That was creepy,” she said. “I felt the rolling sensation … and hear a boom when it hit.”

“It was awful loud,” another person said. “I was outside and I heard a huge explosion. My son was inside, and he said the whole house shook.”

And another person said she could feel the direction it came from. She said it was more of a rolling feeling compared to the ones last year that felt more like a shockwave.